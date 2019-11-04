Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 161,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 142,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

