CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX) shot up 29.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 119,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 79,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

