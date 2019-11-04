Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

