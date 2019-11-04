Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.26, 1,500,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,742,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.13.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,726,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 149,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 917,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 390,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

