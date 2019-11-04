California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $106,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $145.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,178. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

