California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.62% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $108,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $124,865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $92,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,947,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $31,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $2,199,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 465,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,296,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $646,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,406,710.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,458 shares of company stock worth $9,259,355 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $158.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.