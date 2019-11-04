California Public Employees Retirement System Has $115.54 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.80% of Quest Diagnostics worth $115,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,167,000 after purchasing an additional 729,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 571,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 448,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,732 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $101.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

