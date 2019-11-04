California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,319,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $123.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,652,836 shares of company stock worth $202,826,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

