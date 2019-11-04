California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 350,882 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $98,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 60.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 875,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.