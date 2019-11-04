California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of WP Carey worth $121,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after purchasing an additional 813,846 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth about $232,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,306,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPC stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

