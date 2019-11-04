California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 160,873 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Allergan worth $131,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.16.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $178.29 on Monday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

