Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 298,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,283. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 583,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

