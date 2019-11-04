Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE:CBT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 439,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

