Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBT. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.
Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Cabot has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 226.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
