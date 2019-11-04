Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBT. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Cabot has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 226.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

