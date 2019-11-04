Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.44. 194,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,308. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.60. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $160.81.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 151.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,539,000 after buying an additional 287,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $25,503,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 114.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 273,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after buying an additional 145,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 365.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 114,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,068,000 after buying an additional 105,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

