Bytecoin 1-Day Volume Hits $9,427.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $72.74 million and $9,427.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00672183 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003740 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex, Cryptohub, Coindeal, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

