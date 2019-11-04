Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 620 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266,149 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.