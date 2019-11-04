Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 3,242 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

