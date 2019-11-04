Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,547. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,121.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

