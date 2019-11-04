Buckingham Research Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $120.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective increased by Buckingham Research from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $110.29.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $568,017.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,573.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $5,179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

