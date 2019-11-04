Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $205,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPL stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.70. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

