BTIG Research Analysts Give OneMain (NYSE:OMF) a $49.00 Price Target

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) received a $49.00 target price from equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,291. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OneMain by 164.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $205,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.