Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 21.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,495,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,957,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,069 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,105,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,787,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

