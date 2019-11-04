Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $75,425,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,170,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 783.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 702,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.