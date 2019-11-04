Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Receives $59.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 225,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 131,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

