Brokers Set Expectations for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $145.36 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,139 shares of company stock worth $10,580,178. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,464,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 958,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,432,000 after purchasing an additional 254,336 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

