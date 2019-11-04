Brokers Set Expectations for TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
