Brokers Set Expectations for TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

