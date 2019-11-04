Brokers Set Expectations for Quidel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quidel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QDEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quidel has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $4,458,803.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 29,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,835,932.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,361 shares of company stock valued at $312,782,451. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quidel by 190.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

