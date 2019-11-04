Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

NYSE IEX opened at $159.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.44. IDEX has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. IDEX’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,956,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,989,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,360,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.