Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $213.30

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.30.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,581. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $223.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

