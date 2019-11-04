Brokerages Set McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) PT at GBX 142.89

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.89 ($1.87).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 137 ($1.79) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price (up previously from GBX 149 ($1.95)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £25,814.25 ($33,730.89).

Shares of MCS traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 145.50 ($1.90). The company had a trading volume of 217,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.14. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.09).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

