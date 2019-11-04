Brokerages Set Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target at $7.83

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. BidaskClub upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

ITI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. 67,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 0.28. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Iteris by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Iteris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Iteris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iteris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

