Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $33.46

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,173.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,539 shares of company stock worth $16,299,386. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 318,316 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8,571.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 690,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,123. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

