Brokerages Set GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Target Price at $21.00

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. GasLog has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.12.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,429,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,386,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

