Brokerages Set EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) PT at $29.01

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVOP. ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 26,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $573,800.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $916,420 in the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $3,927,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 28.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

