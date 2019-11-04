Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $135.57

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.25.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $3,081,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,364.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $8,388,927. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 746,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,692,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,957,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 245,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after buying an additional 152,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

