Brokerages Set BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT at $2.50

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIOLASE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 81,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,901. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.87.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.
