Brokerages Set BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT at $2.50

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 81,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,901. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.