Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) PT at $87.60

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 3,020,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.