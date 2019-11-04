Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

