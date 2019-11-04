Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 15,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.00.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

