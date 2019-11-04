Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post $48.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $49.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $199.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $214.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $242.01 million, with estimates ranging from $202.62 million to $298.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at $681,261.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAOI stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

