Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.43. 6,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,580. The stock has a market cap of $644.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,862,000 after buying an additional 89,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 275,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 226,921 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 155.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 376,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

