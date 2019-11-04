Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,654,000 after purchasing an additional 908,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.11. 227,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,066. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

