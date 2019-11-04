Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

