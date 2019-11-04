Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Brinker International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 634,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,277. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,600 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.