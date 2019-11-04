Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 127.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

