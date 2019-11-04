Brickblock (BBK) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded 123% higher against the US dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $24,243.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00063854 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087612 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,288.31 or 0.98691541 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

