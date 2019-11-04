Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

BRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE:BRC opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Brady has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. Brady’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $570,185.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,556 shares of company stock worth $5,504,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 474.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

