BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

