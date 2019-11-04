BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ BOMN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 93,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 34.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

In other BOSTON OMAHA news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,591 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 190,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 111,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 127,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 112,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

